Letter: With latest board of regents appointment, is Gov. Stitt just trolling us?

Gov. Kevin Stitt has a new nominee to oversee higher education in Oklahoma. He’s a college dropout.

It’s a fine choice to leave college in order to work in the family business. But only a fool would think that gives him the experience to set standards for 25 universities and colleges, to name one little thing the Regents Board does.

At this point, I think Stitt is just trolling everyone in education. This is such a stupid a move, it can only be intentional. The respect for education by the Oklahoma governor and legislators would be hilarious if it didn’t make me so deeply, deeply sad.

