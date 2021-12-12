Letter: With gun rights come responsibilities

Life in America increasingly becomes characterized as an abundance of personal freedoms and a paucity of personal responsibility.

It is as if we either never learned or were never taught that the precious freedoms fought and died for by prior generations were not freely given "gifts from on high" but rather, hard won privileges "if we could keep them." As Ben Franklin warned when asked what the Constitutional Congress had created over 200 years ago, Franklin's historic reply was, "A republic, if they can keep it."

This past week saw yet another in an embarrassingly long line of senseless gun killings, this one by an obviously disturbed 15 year old high school student in Michigan.

We will hear nothing new in the weeks ahead from the National Rifle Association or those arguing for gun control legislation, now neglected for decades, other than a monotonous defense of our "rights" to own guns; no mention of our responsibilities.

