Oklahoma has low voter turnout. I do not know one reason to vote in a state general election.

If I think someone is the best candidate and a Democrat or an independent, they have no chance to win. So why vote? If a person is a Republican, I know they will win. So, why vote?

I live in Bartlesville and always vote in our city elections as those are non-partisan.

This may be why many people do not vote.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.