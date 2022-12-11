Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

After World War II, on April 8, 1947, U.S. Vice President Henry Wallace said we have a second chance to save democracy, and stated it was to crush Nazism but while still holding on to the Bill of Rights, and to also formulate a “Bill of Duties.”

He did know that the authoritarian leaders of any Nazi thinking groups are a constant threat to all democracies, and that they must be confronted and stopped.

Today, ironically, we must still debate the differences between the two ideologies so all age groups will understand the differences and how much it really matters.

Wallace also said besides crushing Nazism, there must also be worked out an international order sufficiently strong to prevent the rise of aggressor nations.

The next peace must also give these former aggressor nations the opportunity to buy raw materials and sell manufactured goods without discrimination.

He mentioned that the next war will be more than a war of guns and convoys, it will be a war of the spirit. He said, “to win the psychological war, the battle of nerves, it is vital to define the differences between Nazism and democracy, so the young people of the U.S. are wholehearted with us.”

Sounds like it was written in 2022, instead of 1947. Wallace had some great ideas, that could really help us, 75 years later.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.