Letter: Wisdom for Americans from a Russian dissident

Hear the wisdom for Americans from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who dearly suffered the agonies of the Russian system:

"We have to condemn publicly the very idea that some people have the right to repress others. In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future.

“When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations. It is for this reason ... that they are growing up 'indifferent.' Young people are acquiring the conviction that foul deeds are never punished on earth, that they always bring prosperity.

“It is going to be uncomfortable, horrible, to live in such a country ("The Gulag Archipelago," Part V, Ch. 5)!”

America owes to the world not only to quash the wicked idea and system under which multitudes (barely) survive but also to exemplify the path of righteousness.

