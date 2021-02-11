Letter: Winter weather pose danger for people waiting outside for COVID-19 vaccine

I have had a different experience than other two previous writers in getting my first COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Tulsa County fairgrounds.
I agree that the staff are friendly, hard-working and dealing with a very unpleasant situation. There the similarity ends.
I got my first shot Jan. 18. I was in line outside for 45 minutes and was there for a total of 1½ hours.
My mother-in-law was there on Jan. 20 and was waiting in line outside (in a wheelchair) for one hour and spent a total time of two hours.
I drove by the location on Feb. 4 and the line outside was longer than I had experienced.
The recent forecasts have been dangerously cold. My mother-in-law and I are scheduled for our second shots this week.
Will my 83-year-old mother in law and I be required to stand outside for over an hour in killing cold to get our vaccinations?
Editor's Note: In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Health Department asked that those with appointments not wait outside. People arriving 30 minutes prior to their appointment will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
