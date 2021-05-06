Letter: Wind, solar power have limititations

It was good to read Oklahoma is getting more wind power ("New PSO wind farm begins operation," April 18), but it could end up being too much of a good thing.

If you remember during the February cold temperatures, Oklahoma experienced rolling blackouts, which is not something I ever recall happening previously.

According to the Southwest Power Pool website, on Feb. 17 at 2:10 p.m. wind generation was providing 1.9911% of the total generation for the entire multi-state footprint while coal and natural gas were providing 84% of the critically needed grid generation.

Wind and solar are intermittent power resources and only work when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining.

Wind and solar have been around a long time, but we have never had to depend on their generation. With the retirement of substantial coal assets and natural gas in competition with homeowners heating their houses, that will soon change.

Add thousands of electric cars to the grid, it could get very interesting.