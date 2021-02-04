Letter: Wind and solar more accurate description of energy industry

Nitpickers of the world unite. Why do we tolerate this incessant reference to fossil-fuel extraction companies as the "energy industry"?

Over and over, the Tulsa World references the energy industry as if it is a monolithic bloc.

A recent article about the new administration halting permits on federal land had several quotes from people in fossil-fuel related organizations, but none from the renewable energy organizations ("Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water," Jan. 21).

All Oklahomans want their news to be fair and balanced. The fastest growing segment of the real energy industrial complex is solar power and wind power.

The solar industry surpassed the coal industry in total number of jobs a year or two ago. The increasingly automated fossil extraction companies are constantly trimming their payrolls, though not at the top, of course.

Wind power has surpassed coal in electrical generation in Texas.

Isn't it time that the Tulsa World style manual be upgraded to reflect the actual population of the energy industry?