I fully understand why Public Service Co. of Oklahoma needs to fill the gap left by the frigid weather of February 2021. The reports claim that $4 will be added to everyone’s bill for decades to come.

Will every PSO customer pay the same amount? During the deep freeze, a 6,000-square-foot home used multiples of the gas used by a 1,200-square-foot home. Is it equitable to charge all customers the same?

