Letter: Will pro-life movement step up to help distressed mothers and their kids?

With the reversal of Roe v. Wade a strong probability and abortion bills overshadowing every other state priority, our legislators will now have time to address issues that are keeping our state in the bottom like the lack of affordable housing and mental health access.

With the lives of so many unborn being saved from the evil of abortion, will there now be focus on raising these children? Will single mothers have access to affordable child care and nutritional services? Will these women and girls have access to education and GED credits so they can find work, and will their pay equal their male counterparts?

Will they have to fight tooth and nail to receive support from the fathers? Will they continue to be treated as sex-on-demand or baby-making machines by men whose priorities lie in their nether regions?

And what about the children who land on the doorstep of child welfare – the developmentally disabled who will spend their lives in and out of hospitals and require round the clock caregivers? Will the pro-life zealots open their homes to foster these children? Offer to babysit so the mothers can work or just have a break? Finance safe homes, mental health clinics and college educations?

Gov. Kevin Stitt smilingly signed a punitive and restrictive abortion bill in front of girls too young to understand that they are pawns in a political game that will resent them for being smart and capable, and punish them if they’re not.

That’s nothing to smile about.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

