Letter: Will governor, lawmakers take child abuse as seriously as abortion?

With reversal of Roe v. Wade, what is our Legislature’s plan to deal with the result of a near total ban on abortion? How will we deal with children that will be born into families where the child was not wanted because of rape/incest, developmental problems, drug/alcohol or physical abuse in the home?

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services reported that in 2020, there were 15,911 cases of substantiated child abuse and neglect. During 2020, 3,157 cases of abortion were reported to DHS.

These numbers also include out-of-state women coming to Oklahoma for an abortion. Clearly more Oklahoma children are suffering abuse and neglect than fetuses aborted. It’s reasonable to assume the inability of women to obtain a legal abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, will result in increased numbers of abused and neglected children.

When will we see our legislators’ moral outrage over cases of child abuse be like that they have for abortions? Oklahoma already faces a shortage of foster parents for abused and neglected children, some of whom have special needs.

Legislators say they speak for the unborn child who cannot speak for themselves. What about children of neglect and abuse? DHS reports over 80% of the abuse and neglect cases are children under 12 years old. Who speaks for them?

I hope the governor and legislators who have fought so hard to eliminate abortion will address the forgotten children of abuse by becoming foster parents, proving that they really care about children with no voice.

