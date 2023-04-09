State Superintendent Ryan Walter's constant attacks on Oklahoma Democrats is getting tiresome, and honestly, boring.

He refers to us as the "liberal woke mob." Well, let's define woke.

According to Merriam Webster, woke is being aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice. That's a bad thin, especially when our American society still falls down in this day and age on fair treatment for all people?

I would think that is something we need to consciously work on, and improve for all our citizens, particularly people of color.

His current book prohibition he says is to "remove and prevent harmful ideologies from entering our classrooms." In other words, It's based on any ideologies differing from his or our small-minded elected officials.

The world is wide. For a child to be well-rounded, learning about — and exposure to — different faiths, cultures, foods, families, jobs and lifestyles should be encouraged.

Oklahoma Democrats strive to care for our communities and citizens. We work for people to have access to decent health care, get our schools up to par, have clean air and water and ensure fair treatment for all.

I don't see anything there that is worthy of denigrating by Walters, but I have no doubt he'll think of something.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.