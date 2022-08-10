 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why won't the FCC deal with robocalls?

Why are we paying employees at the Federal Communications Commission? They don’t seem to be able to control much of anything. The robocalls are incessant.

How difficult can it be to have telecommunications providers (landline and cell) verify whether the calling number matches the caller ID in this age of automation? We are on both the federal and state “do-not-call” lists and yet the robocalls persist.

These scammers (probably outside the country) don’t even realize that they (credit card interest rate reduction, vehicle extended warranty, debt elimination, and so on) all use the same classical music on hold. When does this end and why is the FCC such a useless governmental entity?

At 3:07 a.m. one morning, I received a robocall from Spectrum (whoever they are). Why is this being permitted? And I don’t want to hear about freedom of speech. Let’s remember the right to quiet enjoyment. FCC: Make it stop.

