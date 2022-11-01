Letter: Why won't Markwayne Mullin debate Kendra Horn?

Color me confused. I thought Congressman Markwayne Mullin was a fighter. President Donald Trump said, "You don’t want to mess with Markwayne Mullin." Yet, he's too scared to debate Kendra Horn? What's he so scared of?

Sen. James Lankford, Mullin and probably the rest of Oklahoma's congressional delegation is really confused about whether to choose between democracy and fascism. Do they believe in free and fair elections? Lankford was standing on the Senate floor giving a speech of how he was going to vote against the legitimate electors, as Trump’s followers were breaking into the Capitol in an insurrection.

My Dad, and hundreds of thousands like him, didn't have months to decide if he was going to support democracy or fascism. When the front door of the Higgins boat splashed down on Saipan, Okinawa (where my dad was), or Normandy, where thousands of other heroes landed, and German and Japanese machine gun nests were mowing them down, they didn't have time to think about it.

These guys talk in ads about what fine Christians they are, and they all put their hands on a Bible and swore allegiance to the Constitution. Personally, I have real concerns about their patriotism.

