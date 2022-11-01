 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why won't Markwayne Mullin debate Kendra Horn?

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? The two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures were approved by voters in 2016. Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

Color me confused. I thought Congressman Markwayne Mullin was a fighter. President Donald Trump said, "You don’t want to mess with Markwayne Mullin." Yet, he's too scared to debate Kendra Horn? What's he so scared of?

Sen. James Lankford, Mullin and probably the rest of Oklahoma's congressional delegation is really confused about whether to choose between democracy and fascism. Do they believe in free and fair elections? Lankford was standing on the Senate floor giving a speech of how he was going to vote against the legitimate electors, as Trump’s followers were breaking into the Capitol in an insurrection.

My Dad, and hundreds of thousands like him, didn't have months to decide if he was going to support democracy or fascism. When the front door of the Higgins boat splashed down on Saipan, Okinawa (where my dad was), or Normandy, where thousands of other heroes landed, and German and Japanese machine gun nests were mowing them down, they didn't have time to think about it.

People are also reading…

These guys talk in ads about what fine Christians they are, and they all put their hands on a Bible and swore allegiance to the Constitution. Personally, I have real concerns about their patriotism.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert