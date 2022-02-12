Letter: Why not bring back the Forum skating rink?

Concerning the article about what doomed the Williams Center Forum (“What doomed the Forum?” Feb. 6), I believe the time is right to re-vitalize. I loved going to the forum and my kids learned to ice skate there.

People flock to the outside skating rink during the Christmas season so why not have a year-round skating rink?

As for the restaurants that are being installed, they can't rely on daytime business. There has to be a lure to nighttime activities. If not a skating rink, how about venues for entertainers?

Utica Square is very popular for people to enjoy local entertainers. This concept has become very popular in Dallas. The Mother Road Market is nice but seems more like just a food court.

Downtown Tulsa has a lot of people living there and I believe would support such a venue.

