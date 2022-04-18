Letter: Why hasn't Trump hasn't been charged with a crime?

How can Congress, FBI investigators and most of the American people all actually say out loud that there is enough evidence to criminally charge President Donald Trump and yet Congress is not sure they want to charge him? Really?

Where in America do you get to say someone committed a crime, but we really don't want to charge him? That is ridiculous. This whole thing is ridiculous. This has been going on for two years now.

Someone needs to step up and say enough. We should demand that the crook and con man that was elected our president be convicted as a criminal. It is just amazingly unbelievable.

