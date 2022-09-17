 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

Why is President Donald Trump not being charged with theft, larceny, possibly grand larceny depending on someone putting a value on the papers and other stuff that he illegally removed from the White House?

Forget all the rhetoric, politics, accusations, and other noise that just distracts us from the simple fact that he stole government property and for months refused to give it back and even lied about some of what he took.

By the way, that's also a crime: lying to government officials. He never owned more than about 5% of that stuff he took, it was always government property and never should have been taken to his home in Florida.

So why don't they just arrest him for stealing and the unlawful possession of property belonging to the United States government? Federal law enforcement agents had every right to enter his home and remove anything that belonged to the government. It isn't politics or a conspiracy. It's law enforcement. In blunt terms: He is a thief.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

