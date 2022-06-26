Letter: Why do we let the NRA get its way?

What more needs to happen to encourage our Oklahoma lawmakers, both state and federal, to enact sensible gun control legislation? It shouldn’t take the horror of someone turning a gun on second, third and fourth graders to raise the consciousness of our lawmakers to just how necessary it is for them to act to protect the people they represent.

Apparently, senators have agreed on a modest legislative framework that would tighten some rules on gun sales, but doesn’t include much needed actions, including an outright ban on assault rifles, a ban on gun sales to people under 21, mandatory waiting periods in all gun purchases, and bans on high-capacity magazines.

Why do we continue allowing the NRA to dictate public policy when the truth is that organization is nothing more than a marketing vehicle for gun and ammunition manufacturers? Our legislators must be aware that the NRA receives millions of dollars from those businesses for their effort to oppose common sense legislation.

How can they ignore the fact that the NRA opposes expanding background checks? Because it would mean fewer sales when it is obvious that some individuals should not be allowed to buy a gun.

And of course, our elected leaders must know the NRA opposes banning the sale of assault weapons, because again it would mean less revenue for them.

Why do our elected leaders care more about protecting the NRA and their sources of revenue than they do about protecting our children?

