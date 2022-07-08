 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why do we keep voting for people who make our state worse?

The majority of GOP incumbents were re-elected in the June 28 primaries. What does that say about Oklahoma?

Our state is in the bottom 10 of most measures of modern living standards; yet, Oklahoma continues to re-elect the same people who led us here. We’ve had over two decades of Republican rule and things are getting worse.

But it’s OK, we still have our AR-15 guns, our Bibles, our MAGA hats and our “freedoms” (whatever that is supposed to mean). It was sickening to see so many of our state Leaders worshipping “Saint Trump.” It seemed it was their only necessary credential to be elected to office.

Oklahoma needs to get out of this rut and to really think about what is happening.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

