Letter: Why do we have to give up privacy when we register to vote?

Requesting a private phone listing used to mean the public didn’t have access to one’s number and address. Without the privacy request, a person with a land line telephone would automatically have that number (and address) published in the local “white pages,” and available to the public through an information operator. Things have changed.

Oklahoma law allows the publication of voter registration information, including name, address and party affiliation. This is how candidates reach their voters, and that may be the only reason for it. Others use and abuse this information, as it can be culled, customized, traded, sold.

A few classes of employment or legal status are protected from this law. They include judges, district attorneys and law enforcement.

Not all states make this information easy to reach, and in some it’s only available upon request, with tight restrictions about who is authorized to see it. Presumably, these states respect the basic right of privacy.

We’re encouraged to register and vote. Why should doing so be a permanent disclosure of party affiliation and voting address? Who benefits from this tradeoff?

When people are being targeted for assault, harassment and bombarded with direct mail and phone solicitation it would seem to be in the public’s best interest – and safety – to privatize voter registration information. California keeps this info private. What has become of privacy in Oklahoma?

