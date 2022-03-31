 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why did Oklahoma lawmakers choose secrecy over accountability?

I just read the Tulsa World editorial about the Oklahoma House not bringing House Bill 3525 to a vote (“Lawmakers protect secrecy,” March 28). What in the world are our representatives doing that they cannot or will not let the other members vote on it?

It really saddens me to see what our state government is coming to. My father-in-law used to always say "Oklahoma is the most crooked state in the union." I am wondering more and more if he really knew what he was talking about.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

