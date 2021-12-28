Letter: Why are certain lawmakers afraid to teach our history?

We have another Oklahoma legislator attempting to force his control on classroom content. State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, must have been terribly naive or in deep denial when he stated that he believes racism is no longer a problem in our country.

This kind of denial is what kept important parts of our history, like the Tulsa Race Massacre, out of our classroom curricula for many generations.

What are we so afraid of? That our ancestors may have owned slaves, whips, ropes, or wore white robes? That our children might learn that their parents’ and grandparents’ bigotry is no longer relevant or acceptable in today’s world? That all humans have value even if we don’t look or think or worship alike?

Before legislators go barging into our classrooms, they should walk a mile in a Black or brown person’s shoes; work a menial job for little money, and routinely have doors slammed in their faces. If they’re lucky, they won’t be spat on or called degrading names.