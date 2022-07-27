Letter: Whose mess did Stitt supposedly clean up?

During the primary election campaigns, there were constant commercials for Republican candidates. As a Democrat, I tuned most of them out.

There was one, however, that caught my attention. Gov. Kevin Stitt had a spot where the voiceover talked about how “Oklahoma was a mess… corruption, special interest groups,” etc.

That stuck with me. Prior to Stitt, Oklahoma had Mary Fallin as governor for two terms. Republicans have mostly controlled state government since 2004. So, according to Stitt, Republicans are responsible for running Oklahoma into the ground. I agree with him.

Perhaps all the Republican voters should take Stitt’s word for it and consider voting for a few Democrats. At least Democrats care about the average citizen and their quality of life.

