Letter: Whose life are we protecting? 'Pro-life' only seems to go so far

Who does pro-life protect? How do we decide whose life is most important?

One in four women are sexually assaulted in their lifetime, often before the age of 25. Due to legislation being made by men in closed-off rooms, she must bear the consequences, and child, of her abuser.

Nearly 10% of children face a battle of life or death before the age of 1 because they have been diagnosed as failure to thrive. They are malnourished or maltreated or neglected by a parent who is in one way or another ill-equipped to hold a human being’s life in their hands.

The children suffer, the parent suffers, as do the family, the community and the nation. Children sit in temporary homes, parentless, some without a change of future in sight.

And so it follows for an indefinite number of generations to come, some never finding a true home or fulfilling life of their own. So whose life matters? What life are we truly preserving, and whose are we throwing away?

