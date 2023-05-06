I commend Tulsa World editorials editor Ginnie Graham for her spot-on editorial “America has lost its ever-loving mind” on April 23. The longer our leaders hide their heads in the sand and the more unrestricted access they provide to guns, the more people will die.

It’s time for the Republican supermajority in our Legislature to start doing their jobs for the people of this state.

Who is next — your child, your spouse, your best friend, you?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.