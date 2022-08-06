Letter: Who wins with school vouchers? Not Oklahoma students.

The idea of vouchers to help parents pay for children to go to private and parochial schools surfaces periodically. It’s in the news again.

Many politicians favor the voucher idea, perhaps kowtowing to the constituent parents with enough money to help them get elected. These constituent parents seem to be the same people who favor private vouchered education. Are many of them white and not Black, Native American, or Hispanic, or is that my imagination?

What happens if vouchers take hold? Many middle class and upper middle-class parents will likely send kids to private and parochial schools, getting vouchered financial help from the tax revenue paid by all of us, rich, middle class and poor.

Since public schools receive funding based on the number of students enrolled, public school funding is bound to decrease, along with diminished enrollment.

As if that is not enough, school quality may decrease because many parents will no longer be involved and will no longer care about public schools. Indeed, there could be a significant rise in private schools and a clear dividing line between those who can afford private education and those who cannot.

The United States is fiercely independent — anyone should be able to send his or her kid to a private or parochial school. But should every taxpayer pay for that kid’s education? I think not. What makes the U.S. and Oklahoma great is access to quality universal public schooling.

