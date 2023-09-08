Now that some conservative congregations have distanced themselves from homosexual clergy and same-sex marriage, which class of sinner will be next on their list? ("Sand Springs United Methodist Church votes to disaffiliate from denomination," Sept. 3.)

After all, one can never be quite sure about the person sharing your pew.

Perhaps the church gossip, the social media over-sharer, the mean girl, the bully, the weekend party hound, the gambler, the domestic abuser, the tax evader or the bigot.

The point being, we’re all sinners. If our lives are spent ferreting out the sins of our fellow man, we have deprived ourselves of the real glory of God — the birds, the trees and flowers; the art, music and architecture of gifted minds and hands. And the joy of being free to think, live and worship without harming others.

With conservative judges, politicians and religious leaders threatening our schools, our educators and our personal freedoms, which of these are we willing to sacrifice?

As the often-repeated saying goes regarding same-sex marriage: “Let ‘em marry. Why shouldn’t they be as miserable as the rest of us?”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.