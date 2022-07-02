 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Letter: Who was more corrupt, LBJ or Trump?

  • 0

By far the most corrupt president in our history was Lyndon Johnson. When he was in the Senate, he had an associate by the name of Bobby Baker who made a career out of extorting suitcases full of cash from agriculture, insurance, oil interests and anyone else that had business before the government.

His apologists have written histories about him that have overlooked his mendacity, cheating and stealing because of the social programs he helped put in place. In today’s jargon, his antics would, and should, be called “a threat to democracy.”

The same apologists for Johnson have now decided that Donald Trump, an unsavory character in his own ways, is the worst of presidents. By every measure, Johnson was worse than Trump, but Johnson’s party always had control of the house and senate for essentially his entire political life.

The point being, if you have ever said anything favorable about Lyndon Johnson you are falling into the same category as those who make excuses for Trump. Simple partisanship. Hypocrisy is in the eye of the beholder.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

"(I)f the moderate wing of the party (does it still exist?) doesn't act to redirect the party to rationality, our problems will grow much worse," says Ponca City residident Larry Bittman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert