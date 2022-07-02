Letter: Who was more corrupt, LBJ or Trump?

By far the most corrupt president in our history was Lyndon Johnson. When he was in the Senate, he had an associate by the name of Bobby Baker who made a career out of extorting suitcases full of cash from agriculture, insurance, oil interests and anyone else that had business before the government.

His apologists have written histories about him that have overlooked his mendacity, cheating and stealing because of the social programs he helped put in place. In today’s jargon, his antics would, and should, be called “a threat to democracy.”

The same apologists for Johnson have now decided that Donald Trump, an unsavory character in his own ways, is the worst of presidents. By every measure, Johnson was worse than Trump, but Johnson’s party always had control of the house and senate for essentially his entire political life.

The point being, if you have ever said anything favorable about Lyndon Johnson you are falling into the same category as those who make excuses for Trump. Simple partisanship. Hypocrisy is in the eye of the beholder.

