Letter: Who sets the price gasoline? It's not the president.

People are blaming President Joe Biden for the high cost of gasoline and other products. Why?

I have some thoughts about the high cost. Less than a year ago, crude oil was selling at $60 per barrel and oil companies were making a profit.

Now at about $100 a barrel, they are almost doubling their profit. We must think about who sets the prices. The answer is Big Oil.

Now answer this question: Has their cost of production increased almost 100 percent? I think not, but you and I are paying the cost.

This is not Biden’s fault. If this continues, we may see a complete failure of our nation. Why? Because of greed.

