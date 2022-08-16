Letter: Who really are the true RINOs, anyway?

One of the groups that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was called the “Oath Keepers.” The purpose of their attack was to stop others from keeping their oath. In part, they succeeded.

The 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results for president violated their oath to “support and defend the Constitution” and “bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the January 6 Committee, declared that she was honoring her oath by investigating the Jan 6 insurrection. She was subsequently kicked out of the Wyoming Republican Party.

Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers said he, too, would not violate his oath to change the election results. He was censured by the party and subsequently lost his bid for re-election.

Many of the January 6 Committee witnesses who were part of the Trump administration resigned and gave the reason as being asked to violate their oath to the Constitution. Some were thereafter physically threatened and even needed police protection.

Tragically, we have reached the point where keeping an oath to support and defend the Constitution has become a liability.

It’s former President Donald Trump and his acolytes who have made it so. But, these are not the people of Abraham Lincoln or Teddy Roosevelt or Dwight Eisenhower or Ronald Reagan. They are the true RINOs — Republicans in name only.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.