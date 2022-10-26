Letter: Who is Sen. James Lankford looking out for?

Earlier this month, Sen. James Lankford, along with a few other senators, introduced the Protect Drug Innovation Act (S. 4953). The purpose of this act is to roll back all the changes to Medicare in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The senator wants to do away with negotiating drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, remove the $2,000 out-of-pocket cap, and not allow price setting, which includes insulin for $35.

Medicare recipients comprise 18% of the U.S. population. Perhaps the senator wants to ignore the fact that leaves 80% of the population behind, and that the pharmacy-using portion of that huge majority will continue to pay for their medications as they do now, including the exorbitant prices for insulin.

The senator believes the changes will hinder competition among Big Pharma companies and the development and marketing of new drugs. Poor, poor Big Pharma. They’ll have to survive on the billions in government subsidies and the profits they make selling drugs to non-Medicare recipients.

Maybe they can economize by running fewer commercials on TV. How many Medicare recipients in Oklahoma have to economize by choosing between food and medicine?

The senator is thinking of his own best interests, and he’s chosen Big Pharma over the 765,193 Medicare recipients in Oklahoma. Recipients and soon-to-be recipients need to think of their own best interests before they vote, and I believe their (and my) self-interests are best represented by Madison Horn.

