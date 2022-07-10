 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who is responsible for making sure 'pro-life' movement takes the next step?

  • 0

In last Sunday's Tulsa World, I found two very similar, but at the same time, very different articles. The first was "Being pro-life means more than birth" by state Rep. Jeff Boatman and the second was a letter to the editor by Claudia Vandiver.

These two writers agreed that post-Roe "pro-life" means more than pro-birth. It also means we need to provide more support to pregnant women in the form of quality pre-natal care; dealing with problems like drug/alcohol addiction, abuse, poverty or family dysfunction, and post-partem; providing free and easy access to birth control; free child care so that mothers can work and support their children; increased minimum wage; adequate funding and support for public schools; and comprehensive sex education.

People are also reading…

Where they differ, however, is who should be responsible for providing these services. Boatman hands these responsibilities to Oklahoma churches; Vandiver to Oklahoma's elected officials.

Boatman implies that Oklahoma churches have a moral obligation, whereas Vandiver implies Oklahoma's elected officials have a constitutional mandate.

We've seen how easily moral obligations are ignored – they're not the right religion, ethnicity, color, whatever. But legal mandates are enforceable, either by the people through state questions or by the courts.

Although both arguments are insufficient to correcting the problems, I am going to hold the elected officials responsible and show my resolve at the polls this November.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Primary election season got nasty

Letter: Primary election season got nasty

"We should be informed about a candidate’s qualifications to hold the office to which he or she wishes to be elected. Not about religious preferences, support of Trump or hatred of Biden, conservative bias and whether or not their kids are girls or boys," writes Owasso resident John Fenrich.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert