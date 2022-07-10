Letter: Who is responsible for making sure 'pro-life' movement takes the next step?

In last Sunday's Tulsa World, I found two very similar, but at the same time, very different articles. The first was "Being pro-life means more than birth" by state Rep. Jeff Boatman and the second was a letter to the editor by Claudia Vandiver.

These two writers agreed that post-Roe "pro-life" means more than pro-birth. It also means we need to provide more support to pregnant women in the form of quality pre-natal care; dealing with problems like drug/alcohol addiction, abuse, poverty or family dysfunction, and post-partem; providing free and easy access to birth control; free child care so that mothers can work and support their children; increased minimum wage; adequate funding and support for public schools; and comprehensive sex education.

Where they differ, however, is who should be responsible for providing these services. Boatman hands these responsibilities to Oklahoma churches; Vandiver to Oklahoma's elected officials.

Boatman implies that Oklahoma churches have a moral obligation, whereas Vandiver implies Oklahoma's elected officials have a constitutional mandate.

We've seen how easily moral obligations are ignored – they're not the right religion, ethnicity, color, whatever. But legal mandates are enforceable, either by the people through state questions or by the courts.

Although both arguments are insufficient to correcting the problems, I am going to hold the elected officials responsible and show my resolve at the polls this November.

