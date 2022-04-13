 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who are these lawmakers who make prescriptions harder to get?

So I read recently that our state Legislature was submitting a bill that affects medical prescriptions for many, many people. The bill hopes to stop the purchasing of medicines in 90-day or 3-month quantities.

Who are the actual legislators that want this? Can you find their names? I am assuming they are in the Republican Party.

These 3-month prescriptions are for a cheaper price, and also, in the case of those not able to get themselves around very well, they don't have to go to the drug store every month. It also has proven true that the people taking these meds are much better about taking them regularly, because they don't miss a prescription.

Who are these legislators who are apparently slaves to the Big Pharma lobbyists? This is only one of the ways that our current party in charge keeps this state on the bottom of every list, as far as the condition of the population. These politicians are not looking out for the people of this state, and need to be voted out.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

