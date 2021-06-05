Letter: White leaders look the other way when white mobs attack

In 1921, a violent white mob, burning with racist anger and inflamed by rumors and news stories destroyed the homes and lives of Tulsa’s African American citizens of Greenwood.

The white men in charge, those who may or may not have participated, were not brave or strong enough to stand up to a mob or to protect the attacked citizens.

Nor did they have the courage to seek justice and expose the truth of the events afterwards.

In 2020, an angry white mob, riled up and inflamed by false stories of a stolen election, invaded the U.S. Capitol, causing death and destruction. Some entered draped in Confederate flags.

Most of the Oklahoma congressional delegation didn’t have the courage to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol invasion, to lay bare the truth of what led to the attack.

It’s better for them not to expose how complicit they were in pushing the election falsehoods and allowing the chief instigator to escape accountability.

Oh well, never mind the white mob. Our white leaders will look the other way and pretend it never happened.

Of course, the pursuit of truth and justice, the upholding of our election process, none of this should be about race.