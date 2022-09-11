Letter: Which president is pushing us toward fascism?

In a recent edition of the Tulsa World, there is a very good column from Solomon D. Stevens (“Easy to miss democracy slipping away,” Sept. 1). He points out the death of democracy is not necessarily the result of a coup or insurrection.

Hitler took over in Germany with the support of just a small group of elitists while the majority of the population sat on their hands. Only a few saw what was happening but were powerless to stop it. Look at the governments in Russia, China and North Korea. Is it possible for our democracy to fall from within?

He closes the article with: “We must not allow the incremental downfall of democracy, orchestrated by behind-the-scenes efforts of democracy’s enemies. This is a time to stand up, be counted and make our voices heard.”

As to not tip his hand, he does not point to either party. This challenges each of us readers to reach our own conclusion as to what is happening in America today.

President Joe Biden is now pushing the American people to believe the MAGA crowd led by former President Donald Trump is “fascist” or “semi-fascist.” Is this true or has he become a fascist?

Stevens closes the penultimate paragraph with the question: “Is the animating spirit behind the government democratic or authoritarian?” Which president was/is democratic or authoritarian, Trump or Biden?

Remember to stand up and be counted. Make our voices heard in November and 2024.

