Letter: Which is deadlier, illegal brass knuckles or a legal AR-15?

The article about Oklahoma’s “open carry” gun law (“Open carry raises concerns,” June 20) pointed out the absurdity of our laws regarding public safety and weapons.

Why is it illegal for a person to carry brass knuckles, but perfectly lawful for that person (without licensing or training) to openly carry a loaded military-style rifle, complete with a high capacity magazine, while dressed in body armor?

My question to lawmakers is which is more lethal and can kill more people in a shorter period of time, brass knuckles or a military-style rifle?

