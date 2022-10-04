Letter: Where would Ukraine nuclear fallout go?

I have a question. The nuclear plant in Ukraine has become a new “sword of Damocles.” Has anyone written about the possible problems if a shell accidentally strikes to close and causes an incident?

Where would the fallout land? Which direction do the prevailing winds blow? Is it north toward Russia? Or south across Ukraine and into the Black Sea?

It is all so far away, and except for destroyed buildings, anything nuclear does not register. Can words do it? I am not sure.

I remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Would an incident in Ukraine look, or read, like that?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.