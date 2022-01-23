Letter: Where would traffic go if I-244 was removed?

In response to your editorial which advocates for the removal of Interstate 244 north of downtown (“Moving interstate a possibility,” Jan. 11), you left out an important fact.

This highway carries over 73,000 vehicles per day. Where do you propose these cars and trucks go? Your editorial is mute on the subject.

Also in the piece, you describe how the construction of this section of highway displaced families and businesses and divided the neighborhood. The construction of the rest of I-244, the Broken Arrow Expressway, the widening of Interstate 44 and others displaced hundreds of families and dozens of businesses.

Why aren’t you advocating for the large-scale removal of these highways? They also split up neighborhoods throughout the city (including my old neighborhood). Why does this neighborhood deserve special treatment?

Perhaps, to paraphrase George Orwell, your editorial staff feels some neighborhoods are more equal than others.