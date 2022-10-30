Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

James Lankford has been a politician in Oklahoma for 12 years. Unfortunately, you wouldn’t know it by the way countless people from all corners of Oklahoma describe his complete lack of presence in their communities.

Time and again as I’m traveling across our state, I hear from both Democrats and Republicans who are surprised that I’ve shown up in person to visit and hear their concerns. Apparently, the bar has been set extremely low for Oklahomans in both parties.

This last year, I have traveled to all 77 counties in Oklahoma multiple times. I have been to countless county fairs, parades, luncheons, community gatherings, vocational training centers and health care clinics.

Through these visits, one thing has become crystal clear to me: It's everyday Oklahomans who power our economy and make up the diverse communities across our state. Yet, these communities remain forgotten and taken for granted by those in positions of power.

Distrust of elected officials and disengagement from our democratic processes is at an all-time high. However, our political system can’t remain this way if we are to tackle the enormous challenges facing our state and our country.

Oklahomans deserve to hear from and speak to the individuals they elect on a regular basis. We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges. On Nov. 8, we can let James Lankford know that we’ve had enough of his absent and out-of-touch attempt to represent us.

Editor’s note: Madison Horn is a Democratic candidate to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate.

