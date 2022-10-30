 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

I served in the U.S. Air Force for almost 12 years, including combat missions in Vietnam. I have taught in Oklahoma for over 30 years.

But now, apparently, Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here.

This, coming from someone who never served in the military, never put his life on the line to defend his country. This is coming from someone who collects a paycheck of $120,000 from a group pushing vouchers in the state, as compared to a salary of $40,000 as Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education. Where do you think his allegiances are?

The Oklahoma Constitution says the money raised by taxes for schools is supposed to go to "common schools." That has been interpreted to mean schools that anyone can attend.

Some people, even with vouchers, cannot afford the tuition at schools where costs can go over $16,000 per year. I would think that excludes them from being listed as a "common school."

Walters' fake cries for patriotism, his support of violating the Oklahoma Constitution... why would anyone vote for Walters?

