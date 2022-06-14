 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: When you vote, remember the party that won't do anything about gun violence

The unique American epidemic of mass shootings in schools, in offices and on city streets continues uninterrupted.

The political party that dominates Oklahoma and obstructs the U.S. Senate believes that government at any level shouldn't and can't do anything to limit gun ownership because of the Second Amendment. About the right to bear arms, they would ask: "What part of 'shall not be infringed' don’t you understand?" But no right is absolute.

Their only proposals to defend school children from deranged gunmen would be fit for comedy sketches if the subject wasn’t so gravely serious. They suggest arming teachers, "hardening" school buildings, more armed police within schools, and even arming the students. In other words, still more guns! Plus, thoughts and especially prayers, of course.

Those proposals do not and will not prevent most school shootings. A hardened school and a resource officer didn't help in Uvalde, Texas, or anywhere else. Even if those things worked, they would do nothing about similar slaughter in our offices and on our streets.

Does anyone believe that America’s unique mass-shooting problem is the original intent of our founding fathers? They could not have imagined unsupervised civilians freely carrying around powerful weapons of war like the AR-15 with jumbo magazines.

Congress will do nothing that makes us safer from deranged gunmen as long as members of one political party continue to block any and all sensible legislation on guns. The NRA controls their thinking fully.

Remember that when you vote in November.

