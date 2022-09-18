 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: When you go to the polls, choose women

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

The recent letter "Vote for women" was right on. I agree with the writer, but let us not forget the corporation commissioner as well as the 2nd Congressional District race where two strong, qualified women are candidates.

Yes, most definitely, Oklahoma has an opportunity to place in our state Legislature and send to Washington, someone who will represent the state. The men holding federal and state offices now are an embarrassment to the state.

Yes, vote for our women. Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert