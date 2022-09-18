Letter: When you go to the polls, choose women

The recent letter "Vote for women" was right on. I agree with the writer, but let us not forget the corporation commissioner as well as the 2nd Congressional District race where two strong, qualified women are candidates.

Yes, most definitely, Oklahoma has an opportunity to place in our state Legislature and send to Washington, someone who will represent the state. The men holding federal and state offices now are an embarrassment to the state.

Yes, vote for our women. Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult.

