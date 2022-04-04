Letter: When will the driver of fatal accident be blamed?

Your article about the tragic deaths from the crash where a teen stole a vehicle then led police on a chase before crashing head on into that family (“Family feels OHP reckless in pursuits,” March 27) misses an important point.

From the headline, the article seems to be pointing fingers at the police for doing their job in trying to apprehend a felon rather than the person who actually stole the vehicle, ran from police and crossed the median to cause the wreck.

When will you guys ever place the blame for incidents that end poorly on the felons instead of the police who are out there trying to protect us from these guys every day?

