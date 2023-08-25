I have been following the stories concerning the low test scores of the Tulsa Public Schools students. Considering that Oklahoma education is ranked at 49th out of 50 states (according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count report), is it surprising that students throughout Oklahoma have low test scores?
Until the Legislature and the governor decide that education is important enough to provide proper funding, then we should not expect much.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters should be spending his time seeking greater funding.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.