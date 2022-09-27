Letter: When it comes to sex ed, ignorance isn't bliss

An Aug. 23 article in the Washington Post titled, “After Roe, teens are teaching themselves sex ed because their parents won’t” made me realize that despite modern times and widespread internet access, most parents are incapable of discussing anatomy and sexual behavior with their teens.

States that require sex education in schools frequently emphasize abstinence. These kids are hungry for knowledge about their changing bodies and awakening sexual feelings. They want to know about reproduction, contraception, abortion and sexually transmitted infections.

My teen sex education consisted of the National Geographic and Encyclopedia Britannica, and devouring my uncle’s dog-eared copy of Harold Robbins’ “The Carpetbaggers.” Bless you, Mr. Robbins.

My first employer was a fatherly Catholic physician who imparted this advice: “The best way to take the pill is to hold it between your knees.” Not helpful.

As a nurse, I was frequently amazed at the old wives’ tales and misinformation passed between young people. I witnessed the death of a 17-year old from massive blood clots. She missed a few birth control pills, so she took double doses. Another died from toxic shock syndrome due to improper tampon use.

The only thing worse than misinformation is no information. Youthful missteps can produce scars that last a lifetime. Education can prevent unwanted pregnancies, give kids the confidence to resist sexual advances from adults, and guidelines when to seek testing and medical treatment.

There’s nothing sinful about wanting to know how your own body works. Teens describe themselves as “alone and ignorant” — that is sinful.

