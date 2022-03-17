Letter: When it comes to mental health, don't be shy about taking a day

If you were diabetic, you would seek professional help; why is seeking help for mental health any different? If you are physically sick and not feeling well, you take a day off from work to get rest and to give your body time to recuperate. But why is it frowned upon if you take a mental health day when you feel mentally drained?

It is OK to take a mental health day. It is OK to take time for yourself to reset and refresh your mind. Taking a mental health day can help to reduce the feeling of burn out. Taking time out for yourself can also help reduce the feelings of depression and anxiety as well.

So, take a mental health day, go for a hike, see a movie, take a trip, and spend time with family and friends. You have the PTO (personal time off), take it!

