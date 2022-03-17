 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: When it comes to mental health, don't be shy about taking a day

  • 0

If you were diabetic, you would seek professional help; why is seeking help for mental health any different? If you are physically sick and not feeling well, you take a day off from work to get rest and to give your body time to recuperate. But why is it frowned upon if you take a mental health day when you feel mentally drained?

It is OK to take a mental health day. It is OK to take time for yourself to reset and refresh your mind. Taking a mental health day can help to reduce the feeling of burn out. Taking time out for yourself can also help reduce the feelings of depression and anxiety as well.

So, take a mental health day, go for a hike, see a movie, take a trip, and spend time with family and friends. You have the PTO (personal time off), take it!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Letter: Senate bill would weaken nursing home care in Oklahoma

Letter: Senate bill would weaken nursing home care in Oklahoma

"The state’s licensing entity currently requires a four-year degree, but if the Senate has its way, this requirement would vanish and the bar would drop even lower for those charged with caring for older Oklahomans," writes Tulsa resident Jim Jakubovitz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert