Letter: When it comes to HOAs, solar panel installations aren't so simple

A letter published Oct. 14 encourages a new law to allow residents of homeowners associations to install solar panels even if it's against HOA rules. I'm president of a Tulsa condo HOA, and people need to understand that it's not quite that simple.

In our case, the HOA maintains all the roofs; if an owner installs solar panels, the panels will have to be removed for the building to be re-roofed, significantly increasing the cost to all unit owners.

I've actually been thinking about how an owner can install solar without increasing future maintenance costs to all owners; if that can be done, I'm all for it, but (as with many situations) lawmakers need to be careful how any law is worded.

