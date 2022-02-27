Letter: When it comes to cockfighting, respect the people's will

State Rep. Justin Humphrey's brag about the amount of money that can be made by shipping fighting birds to other countries and/or U.S. territories for fighting purposes may not pan out.

Has Humphrey failed to take into account a 2019 federal law that deals with shipping fighting birds and cockfighting in U.S. territories?

Federal law has made cockfighting in U.S. territories illegal and also made the international shipment of birds for fighting purposes illegal.

Some humane organizations are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to stop the illegal shipment of birds for fighting purposes. And public sentiment against illegal cockfighting in Guam is rising, too.

Humphreys has taken all of the ramifications of the 2019 federal law into account and sees trouble ahead for illegal shipments of fighting birds. Maybe that is why he is seeking to open Oklahoma back up to cockfighting with House Bill 3283, which would gut the state’s felony cockfight ban. The Oklahoma felony cockfight ban was put on the books by a vote of the people in 2002.

People should ask their own state representatives to respect the will of the people of Oklahoma by voting no on Humphrey's HB 3283.