Letter: When it comes to bad government, don't forget the Democrats

Occasionally, I pick up a copy of the Sunday Tulsa World. The letters to the editor always seem to have the same theme: Bash Republicans.

Whether it’s complaining about teacher pay (same rhetoric as the 1970s when I taught; Democrats were firmly in control); one complained about honesty and integrity (unless your last name is Clinton); another took a swipe at the environment, which if you are a believer, God is and always will be in control of the environment.

Then one letter listed who we must listen to, those pillars of honest news reporting: CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. The writer accused the GOP of corruption, especially state politicians (the writers must have forgotten about the county commissioner scandal of 197784; 246 county officials convicted of federal crimes when the party in power at the time was the Democrats)

While Medicare Part A is nearing insolvency by 2026 (reported by The Kiplinger Letter on Sept. 17), none of the massive spending bills proposed by the Biden administration, including Build Back Better, include any supplemental funding for Medicare Part A.

The U.S. has a massive federal debt that Democrats refuse to address; just pay higher taxes and that will take care of the problem.