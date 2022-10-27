Letter: When I needed help, state Rep. Melissa Provenzano was there

Oklahomans shouldn’t have to rely on a state representative to get things done. Nonetheless, I’m grateful for state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, without whose help I might still be battling a $13,000 medical billing nightmare.

To understand how broken the health care system in the United States is, activate it for catastrophic care. Breast cancer can kill. It can cripple a person in more ways than just the physical.

I received excellent care from a local Tulsa hospital and local cancer specialist providers. I will recommend them to everyone. The billing extravaganza? Not so much.

Four months after a bi-lateral mastectomy, (ultimately costing my insurance provider $100,000-plus), I found myself haggling with providers, hospitals, clinics, two different insurance companies and a host of others regarding a $13,000 discrepancy. I kept immaculate records. Thank goodness.

I work in the health care industry. My knowledge paid off. But, I’m left worrying about the hundreds of thousands who don’t have access to the inside-track of getting things done.

Enter Provenzano. She cut through institutional red-tape and knew exactly who could help me with my issue. In short order, with the help of Provenzano, my records and two months of phone conversations and intervention from the office of the vice president of billing for one of Tulsa’s incredible hospitals, my financial issue appears to be satisfied and is almost finally out of mind.

Thankfully, Provenzano was there to help me. I worry about the next woman in my situation.

